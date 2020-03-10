Iranian Tells Jury He Didn't Think Sanctions Targeted Him

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Iranian entrepreneur Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad took the witness stand on Tuesday in New York federal court to defend himself against allegations that he violated U.S. sanctions on Iran by funneling over $115 million through the U.S. financial system, telling jurors he never thought the sanctions applied to his work for a private company on a Venezuelan construction project. The trial of Sadr is over accusations that he used front companies in Turkey and Switzerland to evade U.S. sanctions and launder profits from a $476 million deal to build 7,000 housing units in Venezuela. Sadr, 40, an engineer who lived in...

