Bloomberg Gets Drywall Builder's Bid-Rig Suit Tossed

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has tossed a drywall subcontractor's bid-rigging suit against Bloomberg LP and a construction firm, ruling Wednesday that the subcontractor can't bring the case after putting its assets into a trust three years ago.

Nastasi & Associates Inc. had accused Bloomberg of taking part in a conspiracy with Turner Construction Co. to cherry-pick bids for work on a project at Bloomberg's offices at 120 Park Ave. in New York almost a decade ago. Bloomberg has distanced itself from the case, saying it was a victim of a kickback scheme involving its own employees. The suit names Bloomberg,...

