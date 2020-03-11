Feds Press Iranian Businessman Over Stated Fear Of Regime

Law360, New York (March 11, 2020, 11:43 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors on Wednesday sought to impugn the credibility of an Iranian businessman accused of defying U.S. sanctions by illegally funneling more than $115 million through the U.S. financial system, targeting prior statements about his fear of the Iranian government. Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad, 40, took the witness stand for the second day in his Manhattan trial over accusations that he used front companies in Turkey and Switzerland with Swiss bank accounts to evade U.S. sanctions and launder profits from a $476 million deal to build a 7,000-unit housing infrastructure project in Venezuela. Prosecutors say Iranian conglomerate Stratus Group, controlled by Sadr's...

