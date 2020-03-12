Feds Tell Iran Sanctions Jury Businessman's Guilt Is Clear

Law360, New York (March 12, 2020, 11:04 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors sought to drive home their case Thursday to a jury weighing the fate of an Iranian businessman accused of violating U.S. sanctions, saying email evidence shows that he was hiding behind front companies to receive millions of dollars from a Venezuelan construction project for an Iranian company owned by his father. Manhattan jurors heard closing arguments in the federal trial of Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad, 40, the scion of the family behind Iranian conglomerate Stratus Group. Prosecutors say Sadr used companies in Turkey and Switzerland with Swiss bank accounts to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran and launder $115 million in profits...

