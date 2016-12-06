Insys Execs Say Virus Could Further Delay Surrender Dates

In a court filing on Thursday, Insys CEO Michael Babich, founder John Kapoor and fellow defendants Alec Burlakoff, Joseph Rowan, Richard Simon and Sunrise Lee asked to delay their self-surrender dates until May 19 because the court has not yet entered final judgments regarding restitution. Because that hasn’t happened, the group said the federal Bureau of Prisons hasn’t started to place them in appropriate prison facilities.
The motion also cited the coronavirus as a potential reason to further delay the sentences.
“Depending on the course of the coronavirus pandemic and individualized circumstances, some of the defendants may seek additional continuances to self-surrender,” lawyers for the group wrote. “But that is an issue for another day.”
U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs on Friday granted the request to push the self-surrender dates out to May 19.
The defendants were convicted in a racketeering scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe opioids. Their prison terms range from 5½ years for Kapoor to a year and a day for former Insys sales manager Lee. Former executive Simon received 33 months behind bars, and Babich got 30 months. Rowan, another former executive, was sentenced to 27 months, while Burlakoff received a sentence of 26 months.
Last month, the group won its first delay, pushing the varying self-surrender dates from late February or early March into mid-April.
This time around, the group argued if they start their sentences before the prison bureau can determine the best places for them to serve, they risk winding up in higher-security facilities, according to their motion.
“Continuing the self-surrender dates to May 19, 2020, should allow sufficient time between final judgments and self-surrender for BOP designations, and will allow the court and the parties to obtain much more information on the course of the pandemic,” the group said.
Five in the group also indicated they intend to appeal U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs’ decision not to stay their sentencing pending their appeals.
A spokeswoman for the government declined to comment on the motion and counsel for the executives either declined to comment or were not immediately available to comment on Friday.
The case is U.S. v. Babich et al., case number 1:16-cr-10343, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.
