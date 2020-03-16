NYC Jury Convicts Iranian Businessman Of Sanctions Crimes

Law360, New York (March 16, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal jury on Monday convicted Iranian entrepreneur Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad of violating U.S. sanctions by funneling more than $115 million in payments for a Venezuelan infrastructure project through the U.S. financial system for the benefit of alleged Iranian entities. A jury in the Southern District of New York convicted Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad on charges including conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. (AP) After deliberating for roughly 13 hours over the course of three days, jurors found Sadr guilty of conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS