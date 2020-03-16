Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amazon, T-Mobile Get Job Ad Bias Suit Tossed, For Now

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed a proposed class action alleging Amazon and T-Mobile violated federal discrimination laws by blocking older workers from seeing their job ads on Facebook, but left the job seekers a blueprint for strengthening their claims. 

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman said Friday that job seekers' claims that Amazon.com Inc. and T-Mobile US Inc. unlawfully denied them the chance to apply for jobs had to be dismissed because they were "too vague and conclusory" to proceed in court.

While job seekers like Linda Bradley and Richard Haynie had argued they were qualified for the jobs whose ads were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!