Amazon, T-Mobile Get Job Ad Bias Suit Tossed, For Now

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed a proposed class action alleging Amazon and T-Mobile violated federal discrimination laws by blocking older workers from seeing their job ads on Facebook, but left the job seekers a blueprint for strengthening their claims. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman said Friday that job seekers' claims that Amazon.com Inc. and T-Mobile US Inc. unlawfully denied them the chance to apply for jobs had to be dismissed because they were "too vague and conclusory" to proceed in court. While job seekers like Linda Bradley and Richard Haynie had argued they were qualified for the jobs whose ads were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS