Michigan Tribe Accused Of Casino Contracts Breach

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians was sued in Michigan federal court Monday by two development companies accusing the tribe of breaching contracts related to the construction of two new casinos. The companies, JLLJ Development LLC and Lansing Futures LLC, say the tribe’s gaming arm — the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority — flouted terms of their virtually identical agreements in which the companies would assist with the development, financing and construction of casinos in Wayne County and Ingham County on Michigan’s lower peninsula. They loaned a combined $9 million, according to the complaint. “As a result, JLLJ and Lansing...

