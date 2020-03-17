Herman Jones, Robbins Geller To Lead Beazer Derivative Suit

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Herman Jones LLP and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP won the co-lead counsel role in Georgia federal court Monday in a derivative action against Beazer Homes USA Inc.'s board members over their alleged long-term inflation of the homebuilder's California land holdings' value. The firms' institutional investor client, Steamfitters Local 449 Pension & Retirement Security Funds, is a long-time stockholder in the Atlanta-based home construction company and was named lead plaintiff in the same order. After denying the Steamfitters' bid for lead plaintiff in February for failing to explain why it was entitled to that role, U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin...

