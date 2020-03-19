Atty In TelexFree MDL Avoids Ouster After Admitting Missteps

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge issued a warning Thursday to the interim lead attorney in multidistrict litigation over the TelexFree Ponzi scheme after the attorney apologized for "several procedural errors," but he declined to remove him from the case. U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Hillman said that Anthony Bonsignore of Bonsignore Trial Lawyers PLLC could stay on despite acknowledging past missteps related to the filing of a fifth amended complaint in November 2019, which added 19 more defendants to the nearly six-year-old case. "After review of the filings on behalf of attorney Bonsignore, this court will, for the time being, allow attorney Bonsignore to continue...

