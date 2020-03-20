Casino Billionaire Looks To Nix $54M Bartlit Beck Award

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Casino billionaire Kazuo Okada has urged an Illinois federal court to toss a $54 million arbitration award issued to Bartlit Beck LLP over an unpaid fee arrangement, saying a tribunal denied him a fair hearing by finding him in default. Okada, a former Universal Entertainment Corp. chairman, on Thursday opposed Bartlit Beck's petition to confirm the tribunal panel's award, asking the court to vacate the award and to remand the case to a new panel. The casino tycoon argued that the current panel was "fundamentally unfair" in justifying the default because it refused to postpone an Oct. 28 final hearing or accept...

