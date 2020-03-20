Investors Fight To Keep Pipeline Bribery Suit In Pa.

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Texas pipeline business is taking a “simplistic” view of a stock-drop suit over the fallout from a federal bribery investigation into its $3 billion Mariner East pipeline, the investors who filed the case told a Pennsylvania federal judge Friday. Five institutional investors told U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh that the location of Energy Transfer LP’s corporate headquarters has little to do with where their proposed class action should be heard. The Dallas-based company in February sought a transfer of the case to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. Judge McHugh tapped Barrack Rodos & Bacine...

