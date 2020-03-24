Avenatti Says Excluded Texts Undercut Nike Extortion Verdict

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti says jurors who convicted him of trying to extort Nike for $25 million wouldn't have done so if they'd been allowed to see texts and emails supposedly showing he was merely following a client's implicit demands. In a Monday filing in New York federal court that seeks acquittal on all counts or a new trial, Avenatti said that if the excluded texts and emails had been considered, there's no way the jury could have found, beyond a reasonable doubt, that he acted wrongfully and with intent to defraud. Avenatti was arrested and charged in March 2019 with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS