Calif. Rule ‘Eviscerates’ Arbitration Act, Banking Industry Says

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT) -- The banking industry is helping Comcast and AT&T challenge a California rule that blocks arbitration of claims for public injunctions, telling the U.S. Supreme Court in an amicus brief that the so-called McGill rule “eviscerates both the letter and spirit” of the Federal Arbitration Act. The American Bankers Association and the Consumer Bankers Association, which together represent the multitrillion-dollar U.S. banking industry, urged the Supreme Court in a brief filed Thursday to grant Comcast Corp. and AT&T Mobility LLC’s petitions for review in companion cases. Comcast and AT&T are challenging a Ninth Circuit ruling that upheld California's McGill rule. The rule...

