Mass. Tribe Wants Feds Barred From Taking Land Out Of Trust

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts tribe urged a D.C. federal court on Monday to issue a preliminary injunction to block the federal government from taking the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe's reservation lands “out of trust” and revoking its reservation proclamation, which the U.S. Department of the Interior has said it will do soon. The tribe learned on Friday that the DOI was rescinding its 2015 decision to take the roughly 320 acres of land in Mashpee and Taunton, Massachusetts, into trust as part of a casino construction plan, citing a recent First Circuit ruling that it wrongly interpreted the Indian Reorganization Act. The decision is “arbitrary,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS