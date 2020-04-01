Ex-NFL Player Sees ERISA Suit Sacked For Good

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 2:16 PM EDT) -- An ex-Jacksonville Jaguars safety who said he suffered head injuries while playing saw his suit against the NFL's management council and players' union tossed after a federal judge said he hadn't shown his retirement plan's supervisory board did anything wrong by withholding its interpretation of allegedly vague benefits language. U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods in New York granted bids Tuesday from the retirement board of the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan, the NFL Players Association and the NFL Management Council to toss Christopher Hudson's amended Employee Retirement Income Security Act complaint with prejudice, about six months after he...

