States’ Suit Touted For Bellwether In Generics Price-Fix Case

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Buyers accusing generic-drug makers of price-fixing urged a Pennsylvania federal judge Thursday to accept a special master’s recommendation and pick a lawsuit by states as their bellwether conspiracy case, pushing back against Teva Pharmaceuticals' objection to the special master's choice. The plaintiffs said a suit filed by state attorneys general ideally fit within the requirements for which case should move the multidistrict litigation forward. The groups also favored the recommendation that a second case become a bellwether for cases involving three specific drugs. Teva and other drugmakers contended in March that picking the states’ suit as the bellwether would give an unfair edge...

