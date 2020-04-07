Energy Transfer, Investors Want Pipeline Bribery Suits Joined

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Energy Transfer LP and two sets of investors have asked a Texas federal court to join a pair of nearly identical shareholder lawsuits alleging the pipeline company may have bribed Pennsylvania officials to score key environmental permits. The three parties said in a joint motion Monday that both shareholder derivative suits claim investors lost big on news that the FBI opened a probe into possible shady contacts between Energy Transfer and officials in Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration. Energy Transfer denies the allegations but agrees that the cases should be joined. Shareholder Giuseppe Bettiol filed the first lawsuit in December 2017...

