DOI Will Hold Off On Taking Mashpee Land Out Of Trust

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal court has put on hold the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe's bid to block the federal government from taking the tribe's reservation lands out of trust after the U.S. Department of the Interior agreed not to take any steps to do so in the next 45 days. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman on Monday ordered the tribe's motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to be set aside until May 15 as long as the government backs off from transferring the tribe's lands intended for a casino out of trust, revoking the tribe's reservation status and annulling...

