In #MeToo Era, Victims Must Have Choice Over NDAs

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Throughout the Democratic presidential primary debates, the issue of nondisclosure agreements has taken center stage. Allegations that former Democratic-nominee hopeful Michael Bloomberg discriminated against former female employees and silenced them through nondisclosure agreements are the most recent iteration of a familiar narrative: a powerful executive appearing to escape accountability for illegal, gender-based conduct by forcing a vulnerable employee into silence. From its inception, the #MeToo movement has fought tooth and nail to restore voices to the victims of sexual misconduct, including through the invalidation of NDAs in settlement agreements, which are often viewed as impediments to alerting the public about sexual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS