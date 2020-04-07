Caltech Cites Apple, Broadcom Misconduct To Boost $1B Win

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- The California Institute of Technology on Monday urged a California federal judge to double its more than $1.1 billion patent win over Apple Inc. and Broadcom Ltd., slamming the companies for "truly egregious" misconduct throughout the case, including purportedly inhibiting Caltech's discovery efforts and dragging their feet on disclosing evidence. Meanwhile, Apple and Broadcom lodged their own motion looking to have the January jury verdict and damages thrown out, arguing that the verdict wasn't supported by substantial evidence and the court bungled earlier orders that led to an "unfair trial." The dueling post-trial motions come a little more than two months...

