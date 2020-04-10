Freeman Mathis Opens NJ Office With 8 Litchfield Cavo Attys

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 2:59 PM EDT) -- National firm Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP said Thursday it expanded to New Jersey with an eight-member team from Litchfield Cavo LLP, bucking the grim trend of firm cutbacks amid the economic crush of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although all the firm's attorneys are working remotely for now, a Freeman Mathis satellite office in Cherry Hill will be a full-time shop for lawyers specializing in business law, including the firm's thriving areas of employment and financial services. Those are two of the practices Managing Partner Benton J. Mathis Jr. said he expects to surge as the global health crisis unfolds. The plan...

