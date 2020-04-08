Alaska Air Pilot Seeks Green Light For Military Bias Class

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT) -- An Alaska Airlines pilot who served as a U.S. Air Force reservist urged a Washington federal judge to let him move forward with a class action claiming hundreds of pilots were unlawfully denied accrued vacation or sick time while out on military assignments. Leo Synoracki on Tuesday moved for class certification in his Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act suit against the company. He said there were about 359 Alaska Airlines Inc. pilots who took military leave between the beginning of January 2004 and the end of March 2019, though he wants the class periods to run from Jan. 31,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS