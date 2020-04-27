Best Ways To Use Patent Venue Discovery After TC Heartland

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 1:53 PM EDT) -- Nearly three years after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in TC Heartland LLC v. Kraft Food Brands LLC,[1] both parties and courts continue to grapple with what it means for a defendant to have a regular and established place of business in a judicial district that is not where a named domestic defendant in a patent infringement case is either incorporated or resides. In light of this, venue discovery is an invaluable tool that plaintiffs should seek when defending their choice of venue and that defendants may use to successfully bolster their venue challenge. Under either circumstance, a litigant may use...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS