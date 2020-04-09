Biz Group Wants Justices To Tackle NFL 'Sunday Ticket' Suit

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce backed the NFL and DirecTV in their push for U.S. Supreme Court review of a Ninth Circuit ruling that revived an antitrust suit over "Sunday Ticket" games, saying it threatens to upend lawful joint ventures. The appeals court's ruling granted standing for bars and restaurants to bring the class action without having to allege injury to competition. The National Football League and DirecTV are pressing the justices to address what they say is a gaping circuit split created by the Ninth Circuit's decision as well as a conflict with the high court's own antitrust case law...

