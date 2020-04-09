'Varsity Blues' Parents Say Feds Still Sitting On Key Evidence

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A day after defending themselves against misconduct allegations, the team prosecuting actress Lori Loughlin and other wealthy parents in the "Varsity Blues" case was accused Thursday of holding back notes the parents say could help prove their innocence. During a video conference before U.S. Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley, defense attorneys said prosecutors were delaying turning over notes they took when interviewing the mastermind of the scheme, William "Rick" Singer, who has pled guilty and has been cooperating with the government. The parents say the notes, if they differed from summaries produced by the FBI agents interviewing Singer, should be turned...

