'Apprentice' Outtakes Relevant In Fraud Suit Against Trump

Law360, New York (April 9, 2020, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Unaired footage from two episodes of 'The Celebrity Apprentice' is relevant to a proposed class action claiming Donald Trump scammed investors into buying worthless stakes in marketing company American Communications Network prior to becoming president, a federal judge ruled Thursday. Manhattan U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield made the ruling in a telephone conference a day after she refused to let Trump and three of his children — Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump — take the fraud claims to arbitration. Four plaintiffs, suing on behalf of a possible class, claim the Trumps used the primetime television show to hype...

