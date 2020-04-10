HIPAA Does Not Override Public Access To COVID-19 Data

Al-Amyn Sumar

Uses and disclosures required by FOIA come within § 164.512(a) of the privacy regulation that permits uses or disclosures required by law if the uses or disclosures meet the relevant requirements of the law. Thus, a federal agency must determine whether it may apply an exemption or exclusion to redact the protected health information when responding to a FOIA request. When a FOIA request asks for documents that include protected health information, we believe the agency, when appropriate, must apply Exemption 6 to preclude the release of medical files or otherwise redact identifying details before disclosing the remaining information.



... Covered entities subject to FOIA must evaluate each disclosure on a case-by-case basis, as they do now under current FOIA procedures.[10]

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.