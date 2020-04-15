Health Hires: Jones Day, Wilson Sonsini, King & Spalding

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Jones Day has welcomed back a partner after she went in-house at Celgene Corp., Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has rehired a former partner after her yearlong stint at DLA Piper, and King & Spalding has nabbed a former Phillips Lytle LLP partner, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Jones Day Toni-Ann Citera Toni-Ann Citera returned to Jones Day after a yearlong stint at Celgene Corp. as its senior vice president and chief compliance officer. Citera, who had spent nearly 22 years at Jones Day prior to joining Celgene, will join the...

