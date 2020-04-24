Would Reinsurers Be Liable For Retroactive COVID-19 Coverage?

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Andrew Foreman Teresa Snider

The liability of [the reinsurer] specified in Item 4 of this Certificate shall follow that of [the cedent], and except as otherwise specifically provided herein, shall be subject in all respects to the terms and conditions of [the cedent’s] policy.[12]

subject to the same terms, conditions, interpretations, waivers, modifications, alterations, and cancellations as the respective policies of the Company to which this Contract applies.[13]

Except as may be inconsistent with this Certificate, the coverage provided by this Certificate shall follow the insuring agreements, conditions and exclusions of the underlying insurance (whether primary or excess) immediately preceding the layer of coverage provided by this Certificate, including any change by endorsements.[17]

Whether the parties intended the follow-the-form clause to cover future changes to coverage (even where such changes apply retroactively), especially if that intent is explicit — for example, the sample original conditions clause above specifically references “modifications” and “alterations”;

Whether the reinsurer saw the underlying policy (or policy form) prior to issuing the reinsurance contract;

Whether the reinsurer knew the underlying policy included a particular coverage requirement or exclusion;

Whether the reinsurer expressly approved the policy form; and

Whether the reinsurer relied on any knowledge it had about the underlying policy in issuing the reinsurance contract, such as by modifying the terms of the proposed reinsurance when the specific provisions in the underlying policy became known or by pricing the reinsurance contract on the basis of the existence of certain coverages or exclusions.

All claims involving this reinsurance, when settled by [the cedent], shall be binding on [the reinsurer], which shall be bound to pay its proportion of such settlements promptly following receipt of proof of loss.[37]

This reinsurance is subject to such risks, valuations and conditions, usual or unusual as are or may be taken or granted by the reassured, including any alterations, amendments or extensions to which the reassured may hereafter agree without notice to the reassurers, and to pay as may be paid by the reassured, liable or not liable.[46]

Notwithstanding the provisions of any other law, rule or regulation to the contrary, every policy of insurance insuring against loss or damage to property, which includes the loss of use and occupancy and business interruption in force in this State on the effective date of this act, shall be construed to include among the covered perils under that policy, coverage for business interruption due to global virus transmission or pandemic, as provided in the Public Health Emergency and State of Emergency declared by the Governor in Executive Order 103 of 2020 concerning the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

the Company shall be the sole judge as to what shall constitute a claim or loss covered under the Company’s policies and as to the Company’s liability thereunder.

