Tax Agencies Should Show Mercy To Fix State Budgets

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The restart and recovery of the economy will be gradual and prolonged. Public health concerns will set the pace and the economic recovery will be halting and uneven until the threat is controlled. In a sense, our businesses are sickened too, and it has made me recall when I dealt with sickened businesses before. I began my career prosecuting responsible officer cases. In an early case, after a judgment in my favor, before I headed to discuss a citation to discover assets with the defendant’s counsel, the presiding judge waved me back to the bench. In a serious, grandfatherly tone, he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS