Chipotle To Pay $25M Fine Over Foodborne Illness Outbreaks

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has agreed to pay a $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges stemming from several foodborne illness outbreaks at restaurants around the country in recent years, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday, calling it the "largest-ever fine in a food-safety case." According to federal prosecutors, Chipotle restaurants were connected to at least five outbreaks between 2015 and 2018 in California, Massachusetts, Virginia and Ohio. The outbreaks left more than 1,100 people sick with norovirus and other illnesses "primarily stemming from store-level employees' failure to follow company food safety protocols," the Justice Department said in a statement....

