EPA Emissions Rule Draws Strong Objections From Amici

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- An eclectic mix of medical groups, outdoor companies, climate scientists, religious organizations and others have lent their support to the states, environmentalists and renewable energy companies challenging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's rule regulating carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. Amicus briefs poured into the D.C. Circuit for days to meet the Friday deadline, with opponents making all kinds of legal arguments about why the EPA's Affordable Clean Energy rule doesn't go far enough to limit greenhouse gas emissions. Attorney Thomas Jorling, who helped draft the Clean Air Act of 1970, criticized the EPA for taking too rigid a view of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS