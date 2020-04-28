Law360 Names Attys Who Moved Up The Firm Ranks In Q1

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A promotion to partner or election to practice group chair means lots of well-deserved recognition within a firm and in the larger legal community. Law360 reveals the list of attorneys whose commitment to excellence earned them highly coveted spots in the law firm leadership ranks. Find out if your old legal friends — or rivals — moved up in the first quarter of the year. Firms told us about the following promotions to partner and elevations to firm management positions in the first quarter of 2020. Congratulations to the more than 2,200 attorneys named below. Adams and Reese LLP Michael A. Berson,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS