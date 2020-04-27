Real Estate Rumors: DLA Piper, US Bank, Hales Franciscan

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper has terminated its lease for 66,000 square feet at an under-construction office tower in downtown Austin amid construction delays, the Austin Business Journal reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The law firm had a deal to lease space at 405 Colorado St., which Brandywine Realty Trust is building, and DLA Piper has now leased a similar amount of space at Cousins Properties' 303 Colorado St. in Austin, the journal reported, citing sources with knowledge. U.S. Bank and Prosperity Bank have loaned at least $163 million in financing to Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS