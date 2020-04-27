Calif. Privacy Law Takeaways From 9th Circ. Facebook Case

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- On April 9, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reversed the dismissal of several privacy and wiretap claims brought against Facebook Inc. In re: Facebook Inc. Internet Tracking Litigation was brought by a group of Facebook users on behalf of themselves and a putative class of people who had active Facebook accounts between May 27, 2010, and Sept. 26, 2011. The claims arise from the plaintiffs’ allegations that Facebook used plug-ins to track users’ browsing histories after they had logged off the social media platform, in order to receive and compile their personally identifiable browsing history. Facebook allegedly...

