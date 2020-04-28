Chinese Media Co. Accused Of Double-Digit Revenue Inflation

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Chinese streaming giant iQIYI misled shareholders by inflating its revenue and number of users by up to 44% and 60%, respectively, leading to a fall in its stock price when the truth was revealed, according to a series of lawsuits against the company in California and New York federal court. Investor Thomas Jenkins' proposed securities class action lawsuit filed Monday in California federal court is at least the third such case against Beijing-headquartered iQIYI Inc. filed this month following a report accusing the company of lying about its growth numbers even before its 2018 initial public offering. Following the report, iQIYI's...

