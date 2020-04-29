DOI, Calif. Tribe Ask DC Circ. To Toss Casino Land Challenge

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The Wilton Rancheria of California and the U.S. Department of the Interior have urged the D.C. Circuit to reject an anti-gambling group's challenge to the agency's decision to take land into trust for the tribe's casino project, arguing that a DOI official properly exercised his authority and the decision complied with federal environmental law. Stand Up for California asked the D.C. Circuit in February to overturn a federal judge's ruling approving the DOI's January 2017 decision to take land in Elk Grove, California, into trust for the tribe's proposed project. The group argued that an unqualified DOI official made the decision, the...

