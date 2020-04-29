7th Circ. Tosses $8M Jury Award Over Court Errors

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A series of errors by a lower court "significantly shaped" proceedings in a case that culminated in a $8.1 million damages award for victims of a car crash on an Illinois roadway that was being repaved, and the errors warrant a new trial, the Seventh Circuit said Wednesday. A district court incorrectly found that all but one element of the victims' negligent misrepresentation claim had been met, and it abused its discretion in evidentiary decisions reached on that element, a Seventh Circuit panel said. This include allowing an attorney to testify as an opinion witness without letting defendants introduce evidence that he...

