Contractors Say No Basis For Taliban Terror Support Suit

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Eight Afghanistan reconstruction companies urged a D.C. federal judge to toss a suit claiming that protection payments they made helped fund Taliban insurgents, saying the claims did not fit under terrorism liability law. The plaintiffs, who either served in Afghanistan or are families of U.S. troops and contractors killed by insurgents between 2009 and 2017, had alleged that the companies regularly paid the Taliban to leave their business interests alone. But payments the companies made to subcontractors were too far removed from any insurgent attacks to plausibly support the plaintiffs' claim under the Anti-Terrorism Act, the companies told the court in...

