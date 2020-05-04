Trump Admin. Defends Pulling $3.8B For Border Wall Build

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has urged a California federal judge to greenlight its decision to pull another $3.8 billion in defense funds to finance construction of a wall along the southwest border, after environmental groups challenged this latest funding diversion. The U.S. Department of Justice asked U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. on Friday to rule in the federal government's favor as it transfers $3.831 billion in military funds toward border wall construction, specifically toward fighting drug trafficking over the U.S.-Mexico border. Raising similar arguments to those made in a slew of other challenges to the administration's raiding of defense dollars...

