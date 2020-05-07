Fantasy Players Want Another Swing At MLB Cheating Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of fantasy baseball players is asking U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff to give it another chance to hold Major League Baseball, the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox liable for recent cheating scandals that allegedly undermined the contests. Attorneys for the proposed class on Tuesday asked the New York federal judge to set aside or vacate his April ruling dismissing their suit with prejudice, arguing that their proposed amended complaint fixes the problems the judge highlighted, including by pointing to specific joint marketing and cooperation agreements between the league and fantasy sports operator DraftKings. Judge Rakoff tossed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS