Facebook Users Share Details Of Historic $550M Privacy Deal

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 11:16 PM EDT) -- A class of Illinois Facebook users has revealed the long-awaited details of a record-setting $550 million biometric privacy deal reached with the social media giant earlier this year, telling a California federal court Friday that each class member who files an eligible claim is expected to receive between $150 and $300. The deal first came to light in January, when class counsel announced that Facebook had agreed to pay the record sum ⁠— which they called the largest amount ever doled out to resolve a privacy-related lawsuit. The company also agreed to provide nonmonetary injunctive relief to put an end to the...

