Reps. Urge House To Support Open 5G Technologies

Kelcee Griffis By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Technology newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan coalition of lawmakers has asked their House colleagues to take seriously a push for open 5G technologies that can allow more vendors to sell wireless equipment, saying the need for a broader equipment base is underscored by the current pandemic.The 38 lawmakers — led by Reps. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., Anna G. Eshoo, D-Calif., and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash. — said including funding for open radio access networks in a future coronavirus rescue package can go a long way toward stabilizing the U.S. communications markets against disruptions."As the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, reliable communications networks are vital. Making strong investments now will help ensure the U.S. remains the world leader in communications technology for years to come," the representatives said in a Friday letter.The Trump administration has already been casting around for viable alternatives to the inexpensive, mass-produced antennas, base stations and other pieces of equipment produced by Chinese vendors such as Huawei and ZTE.Those pieces are crucial to the expansion of 5G networks, as they convert radio waves into digital information and send it into the fiber optic cable "core" of the network. Few American and European companies produce equivalent products, and those that do can't sell the parts as cheaply as subsidized Chinese producers do.Under the open radio access networks, or open RAN, approach, domestic network operators should be able to buy generic "white boxes" from a range of U.S. suppliers, simplifying the supply chain and making the equipment cheaper to produce as well as more abundant.According to the lawmakers' letter, House colleagues could speed this diversification by allocating research and development funds in future emergency appropriations measures."We strongly encourage you to include provisions in any upcoming coronavirus response legislation that provide funding for grants to speed the development and deployment of open interface standards-based compatible, interoperable equipment," the letter said.The lawmakers cited work by organizations such as the O-Ran Alliance, which develop recommended standards for interoperable equipment, and a growing base of advocacy for the industry. The fledgling Open RAN Policy Coalition announced its plans last week to advocate for government funding of research and development, as well as "testing open and interoperable networks and solutions, and incentivizing supply chain diversity."In late April, Guthrie and Matsui also led the introduction ofto popularize alternatives to Chinese-made network equipment. The bill, titled the USA Telecommunications Act of 2020, would set aside as much as $750 million in federal grants for companies exploring generic open RAN technology.--Editing by Alyssa Miller.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.