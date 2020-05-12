Mass. Tribe Says DOI Illegally Swapped In Land-Into-Trust Test

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts tribe has urged a D.C. federal court to ignore the U.S. government's interpretation of an Obama-era standard for determining when a tribe qualifies to have land taken into trust, saying a new standard based on the old one seeks to hinder its planned casino. The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe told the court Monday in its suit against the U.S. Department of the Interior that the agency acted illegally in March when it withdrew then-Interior Solicitor Hilary Tompkins' 2014 M-opinion establishing a test to determine whether a tribe was "under federal jurisdiction" when the Indian Reorganization Act was enacted in 1934....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS