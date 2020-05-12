Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass. Tribe Says DOI Illegally Swapped In Land-Into-Trust Test

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts tribe has urged a D.C. federal court to ignore the U.S. government's interpretation of an Obama-era standard for determining when a tribe qualifies to have land taken into trust, saying a new standard based on the old one seeks to hinder its planned casino.

The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe told the court Monday in its suit against the U.S. Department of the Interior that the agency acted illegally in March when it withdrew then-Interior Solicitor Hilary Tompkins' 2014 M-opinion establishing a test to determine whether a tribe was "under federal jurisdiction" when the Indian Reorganization Act was enacted in 1934....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!