'Varsity Blues' Dad Says Feds Hid Exculpatory FaceTime Call

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Federal investigators scrubbed from their records the existence of a "highly exculpatory" unrecorded 33-minute FaceTime call between "Varsity Blues" mastermind William "Rick" Singer and arrested parent John Wilson, his lawyers told a federal judge Wednesday, asking the court to reconsider a decision to not dismiss the case. Wilson, the founder of a private equity and real estate firm who is accused of bribing his kids' way into college, said that during the September 2018 call — made by Singer at FBI offices during a proffer session with six prosecutors present — Singer underscored the "permissibility of 'side door' donations" and called...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS