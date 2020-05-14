The Term: Trump Taxes And Frodo Baggins

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court this week dove into several cases that could affect the 2020 election, including high-profile arguments over access to President Donald Trump's financial records and a row over so-called faithless presidential electors that sparked one justice to amusingly reference the "Lord of the Rings" universe.Each week on The Term , Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about.Up top, the team discusses the tragic news that Aimee Stephens, the transgender woman at the center of one of the court's major pending Title VII cases, hasThen, getting into this week's slate of oral arguments, Natalie lays out the tribal, state and federal interests at the heart of aninvolving a crime that took place on disputed land. The case, which could essentially offer a restart button for hundreds of criminal convictions in the state, could see Justice Neil Gorsuch cast theNext, Jimmy breaks down the biggest moments in Tuesday's arguments over access to the president's financial records. The cases, involving subpoenas from Houseand the, provoked sharp arguments from justices concerned over separation of powers and constitutional protections.Last, the team lays out some of thefrom arguments in a case over "faithless electors" that drew amusing references to zoo animals and "The Lord of the Rings."More information about the show can be found here . You can also subscribe on Apple Podcasts and iHeartRadio . And if you like the show, please leave a written review! It helps others find us more easily.

