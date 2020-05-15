DOI Was Wrong To OK Rival's Casino, Tribe Tells 9th Circ.

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The Kalispel Tribe of Indians has asked the Ninth Circuit to overturn a lower court's dismissal of its suit challenging the government's approval of a rival tribe's competing casino, saying federal law prohibits new off-reservation casinos that may hurt a nearby tribe. The tribe, joined by Spokane County, argued Wednesday in their opening brief before the appellate court that a decision by the U.S. Department of the Interior favoring the rival Spokane Tribe of Indians violates the plain meaning of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act's bar against casinos that are "detrimental to the surrounding community." According to the Kalispel, the tribe...

