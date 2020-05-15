2nd Circ. Asks If Bridgegate Impacts College Hoops Appeal

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit wants to know whether the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to throw out the convictions of two former New Jersey officials for the "Bridgegate" scandal after it found that prosecutors stretched federal fraud law too far impacts the convictions from the college basketball corruption probe under appeal. The appellate court ordered New York federal prosecutors and attorneys for three men convicted of wire fraud charges for paying college basketball recruits in violation of NCAA rules to file supplemental briefs addressing the impact, if any, the recent high court decision could have on the appeals to the convictions. Attorneys are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS