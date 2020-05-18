Gov't To Retry Ex-CIA Coder In Wikileaks Espionage Case

Law360, New York (May 18, 2020, 1:20 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors told a Manhattan federal judge Monday they will retry former CIA programmer Joshua Schulte on espionage charges, after a jury found him guilty of lying to the FBI and illegally sending information from jail but deadlocked on accusations that he sent U.S. hacking secrets to WikiLeaks. Prosecutor David Denton confirmed to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty, who presided over Schulte's initial trial, that the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office has no intention of letting the 31-year-old defendant, who has been held in a Manhattan lockup since late 2017, off the hook on the most serious counts he faces. Denton said...

